Napa County confirms 229 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Another 229 people in Napa County have contracted the coronavirus, county health authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 in the county went up by one from Tuesday’s figure to 12, but remained well below the 22 recorded as recently as Friday. Forty percent of Napa County’s intensive care beds remained available Wednesday, according to county’s COVID-19 informational website.

The update by the county Health and Human Services agency follows the reporting of 384 COVID-19 cases from Friday to Tuesday. Napa County’s most recent seven-day case count of 1,379 through Feb. 10 was only 1% lower than the previous week’s total – and marked a seeming interruption in the waning of a winter infection surge caused by the virus’ more contagious Omicron variant – but county officials said that number was inflated by late reporting of older infections, putting the true number of new cases for the week at about 350.

Daily case counts reflect the date when COVID-19 positive test results are confirmed by Napa County, rather than the date the tests were taken, and do not include results from at-home test kits.

Based on the dates of laboratory reports, Napa County hit its one-day COVID-19 peak with 455 positive tests on Jan. 12 and has seen that number steadily fall since, to 62 positive tests Feb. 10.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

