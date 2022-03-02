 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa County confirms 38 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday

COVID-19 update

The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Napa County dropped again Wednesday, to 38 — down from 48 on Tuesday and 102 for the Saturday-to-Monday weekend.

Daily updates this week from the county Health and Human Services agency appear to be falling closer in line with recent case-per-day numbers, which reflect when COVID-19 tests are given rather than when positive results are recorded.

From a peak of 521 positives Jan. 5 — during an infection surge driven by the virus’ faster-spreading Omicron variant — daily cases have stayed below since mid-February, dipping to as few as 22 on Friday, according to the health department’s informational website on COVID-19 spread.

Health officials have said delays in reporting infection data have caused many infections to be logged days or weeks after they occur, obscuring the speed at which the latest viral surge has eased. For example, while Napa County tallied 965 positive tests for the week ending Feb. 24 — 20% fewer than the week before — only about 100 of those results reflected new illnesses rather than older cases.

Twelve people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Napa County as of Wednesday.

