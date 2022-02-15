Napa County confirms 384 more COVID-19 cases through Tuesday, but daily case counts continue to fall

Napa County on Tuesday announced the confirmation of 384 new coronavirus cases in the past four days, as the winter infection surge driven by the Omicron variant continues to ebb.

The county’s latest update, which covers positive tests confirmed since Friday, was delayed a day because of a technical glitch that blocked Napa County’s access to the California disease reporting database, according to county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum.

While Napa County’s weekly case count of 1,379 positive COVID-19 tests through Thursday was just 1% lower than the week before, county officials said that figure was inflated by significant delays in reporting older cases and estimated the week’s true number of new infections at about 350.

Based on the dates of laboratory reports, Napa County’s COVID-19 positive tests per day have dropped from a high of 454 on Jan. 12 to 54 on Thursday, according to the county’s informational website.

Local hospitalizations linked to the virus fell sharply during the weekend, from 22 on Friday to 11 Tuesday, the county reported. Forty-two percent of Napa County’s intensive-care beds were available.

COVID-19 cases also have decreased in the Napa Valley Unified School District for a third consecutive week, according to the district website. New cases during the week of Feb. 7 totaled 203 – including 187 students and 16 employees – compared to 273 positive tests in the previous week and a high of 590 for the week of Jan. 17.

