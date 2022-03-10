 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa County confirms 39 more COVID-19 cases Thursday

COVID-19 update

Napa County’s health department announced Thursday it has confirmed 39 more coronavirus cases, up from eight Wednesday but in line with daily totals from the past week.

Thursday's update follows the county's confirmation of 47 cases Tuesday and 58 cases over the Saturday-to-Monday weekend.

The number of people hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 remained unchanged at 14, the county Health and Human Services agency said in its daily online update.

Napa’s cases-per-day count – which is based on the dates that COVID-19 tests are taken rather than when positive tests are recorded – has remained at the same level of 40 or fewer where it has stayed since late February, following a sharp decrease from the infection surge that sent positive tests as high as 522 on Jan. 5, the county reported. The county’s COVID-19 informational website reported 21 positive tests taken Tuesday, 19 Monday, 16 Sunday and 31 on Saturday.

Seventy-seven percent of Napa County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 61% of residents eligible for booster doses have received one.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

