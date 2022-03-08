Napa County confirms 47 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Napa County announced Tuesday afternoon it has confirmed 47 more positive tests for the coronavirus, following the confirmation of 58 cases during the Saturday-to-Monday weekend.
The number of Napa County patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday was 14, one less than the previous day, according to the county health department’s informational website on the virus.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Locally, newly confirmed infections have been in a steady decline since the peak of an early-winter COVID-19 surge driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus. The county Health and Human Services agency recorded 480 positive tests for the week ending Thursday, half the previous week’s figure, and county officials have said case-per-day numbers – which reflect actual test dates rather than when positive results are recorded – have fallen at a faster rate. (Cases per day last week ranged from 12 on Feb. 27 to 36 on March 1.)
Infection rate in Napa County’s largest public school system also continued their downward trend. The Napa Valley Unified School District, which teaches 16,458 children and teenagers across Napa and American Canyon reported 16 positive tests last week – for 10 students and six employees – compared to 46 cases the week before and 590 during the week of Jan. 17.
People are also reading…
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
When war broke out in Ukraine, this Napa Valley man (and his Ukrainian girlfriend) became refugees. This is their story.
The state Fair Political Practices Commission has a role to play in the tangled tale of Walt Ranch and potential conflict-of-interest allegati…
The man accused of shooting an American Canyon resident on Highway 29 could face life imprisonment after his arraignment on attempted murder a…
After being stored away for decades, paintings of four Saviez children recently found their way back into family hands. While happy news, it h…
Over the past 49 years, chances are if you got a newspaper dropped off at your driveway, a carrier working for Napa’s Gelow or Borreson famili…
In just eight short weeks, the brides, along with every other kind of guest, will begin to arrive at Napa’s Stanly Ranch resort.
Soscol Junction construction could start by summer, more money is needed for a key Napa Valley Vine Trail segment and dirt is flying for a par…
A restaurant that uses the motto “Where Flavor Gets its Wings” would like to land in Napa.
Streets near a Napa synagogue were littered overnight with flyers bearing a screed linking Jews to "the COVID agenda," in an act similar to an…
German POWs worked on Napa ranches and farms during World War II. Here's one family's story.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com