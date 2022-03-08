 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa County confirms 47 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

COVID-19 update

Napa County announced Tuesday afternoon it has confirmed 47 more positive tests for the coronavirus, following the confirmation of 58 cases during the Saturday-to-Monday weekend.

The number of Napa County patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday was 14, one less than the previous day, according to the county health department’s informational website on the virus.

Locally, newly confirmed infections have been in a steady decline since the peak of an early-winter COVID-19 surge driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus. The county Health and Human Services agency recorded 480 positive tests for the week ending Thursday, half the previous week’s figure, and county officials have said case-per-day numbers – which reflect actual test dates rather than when positive results are recorded – have fallen at a faster rate. (Cases per day last week ranged from 12 on Feb. 27 to 36 on March 1.)

Infection rate in Napa County’s largest public school system also continued their downward trend. The Napa Valley Unified School District, which teaches 16,458 children and teenagers across Napa and American Canyon reported 16 positive tests last week – for 10 students and six employees – compared to 46 cases the week before and 590 during the week of Jan. 17.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

