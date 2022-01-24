Napa County confirms 490 COVID-19 cases over weekend

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Napa County increased by 490 over the Saturday-to-Monday weekend, continuing a wintertime surge of cases driven by the virus’ fast-spreading Omicron variant, the county health department announced Monday afternoon.

The update on the county Health and Human Service agency’s COVID-19 informational website follows the reporting of 407 new positive tests on Friday. Napa County also is coming off its second consecutive week of new infections totaling four figures, with 1,470 positive tests confirmed during the week ending Thursday, up from 1,025 the previous week.

Twenty people were in Napa County hospitals on Monday due to COVID-19, down slightly from 21 on Friday and 22 Thursday, and 17% of local intensive-care beds were available. The total number of people hospitalized locally after contracting the virus stands at 701.

Napa County has reported 112 COVID-related deaths in the two years of the global pandemic, including Napa city residents who died Wednesday and Thursday.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

