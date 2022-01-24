 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa County confirms 490 COVID-19 cases over weekend

COVID-19 update

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Napa County increased by 490 over the Saturday-to-Monday weekend, continuing a wintertime surge of cases driven by the virus’ fast-spreading Omicron variant, the county health department announced Monday afternoon.

The update on the county Health and Human Service agency’s COVID-19 informational website follows the reporting of 407 new positive tests on Friday. Napa County also is coming off its second consecutive week of new infections totaling four figures, with 1,470 positive tests confirmed during the week ending Thursday, up from 1,025 the previous week.

Twenty people were in Napa County hospitals on Monday due to COVID-19, down slightly from 21 on Friday and 22 Thursday, and 17% of local intensive-care beds were available. The total number of people hospitalized locally after contracting the virus stands at 701.

Napa County has reported 112 COVID-related deaths in the two years of the global pandemic, including Napa city residents who died Wednesday and Thursday.

With COVID-19s Omicron variant surging, masking is getting a renewed push.Neuroimmunologist and Yale educator Dr. Sharon Stoll offered advice to those looking for extra protection.The proper way to wear a KN95 mask, Stoll said, is to have it properly fitted to the face so that it forms a seal around the mouth and nose. For those not in the medical field purchasing these on their own (and facing risk of them not being real), Stoll recommended wearing a cloth mask on top for extra protection.For those who do contract COVID, Stoll recommends an emergency room visit for individuals finding it difficult to breathe. She also suggested those with a high fever lasting three to four days contact a health care provider.At least 80% of hospital beds are occupied in 24 states, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. In addition, 85% of ICU beds in 18 states and D.C. are occupied.The doctor said adequate hydration is essential for healing.It is likely for people to test negative during the beginning stages of COVID, especially for those who are asymptomatic or have just been exposed to the virus. Stoll said individuals should test one to two days after exposure, and again five days later.

