Napa County confirms first death of a fully vaccinated COVID patient

Napa County reported its first death from COVID-19 that occurred in a fully vaccinated resident from the city of Napa on Wednesday.

A woman, who was over the age of 65 with underlying medical conditions, died from complications of COVID-19 after a prolonged hospitalization, the county said in a news release Thursday night.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!

The woman tested positive for the B117 (UK) variant, which is more transmissible and causes more severe illness, the county said.

Vaccine breakthrough cases occur in only a small percentage of vaccinated people. The County has identified 32 breakthrough cases in which fully vaccinated residents became symptomatic and tested positive for COVID19 —out of more than 71,371 residents who were fully vaccinated as of June 3.

This translates to an infection rate of 0.04% among fully vaccinated residents in Napa County. Cases of COVID-19 have declined substantially across Napa County in recent months since vaccinations became available, a testament to the tremendous efficacy of the vaccines, officials said.