Napa County confirms first death of a fully vaccinated COVID patient

Napa County reported its first death from COVID-19 that occurred in a fully vaccinated resident from the city of Napa on Wednesday.
A woman, who was over the age of 65 with underlying medical conditions, died from complications of COVID-19 after a prolonged hospitalization, the county said in a news release Thursday night.
The woman tested positive for the B117 (UK) variant, which is more transmissible and causes more severe illness, the county said.
Vaccine breakthrough cases occur in only a small percentage of vaccinated people. The County has identified 32 breakthrough cases in which fully vaccinated residents became symptomatic and tested positive for COVID19 —out of more than 71,371 residents who were fully vaccinated as of June 3.
This translates to an infection rate of 0.04% among fully vaccinated residents in Napa County. Cases of COVID-19 have declined substantially across Napa County in recent months since vaccinations became available, a testament to the tremendous efficacy of the vaccines, officials said.
However, seniors and immunosuppressed people may not mount as strong an immune response to the vaccine, underscoring the importance of increasing vaccination rates in the community. So far, 62% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in Napa County.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this individual,” said Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio. “No vaccine is 100% effective, but this does not diminish the urgency and importance of getting vaccinated, especially as more variant strains emerge.
"Vaccines provide exceptional protection against death and illness from the virus and all residents should continue to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.”
This was the county's 82nd death tied to COVID-19.
Information about COVID-19 vaccinations, including a calendar of Public Health vaccination clinics, is available here: www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
A thief drove off with a vehicle parked on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue with the keys left in the ignition, Napa Police reported.
A man was detained near Jefferson and Spencer streets after several residents reported a man running through backyards and front yards, accord…
Napa Police responded to a report of a disturbance involving a knife at a residence on the 3500 block of Idlewild Avenue in north Napa.
A person broke into several cars in the Montevino Drive area of south American Canyon Sunday morning.
American Canyon Police arrested two suspects after officers tried to pull over a car without license plates and the driver fled down Highway 29.
Would-be home invaders struck a home that had been turned into a cannabis growing operation on Pelleria Drive.
A woman was arrested after demanding money and threatening a clerk at a south Napa gas station.
American Canyon police watched an area that has experienced a series of catalytic converter thefts and arrested some possible thieves.
A confrontation led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 47-year-old man on suspicion of assault, according to Napa Police.
Local law enforcement cooperated in arresting a motorist who led officers on a vehicle chase that ended with a police K-9 subduing the suspect.