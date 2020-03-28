Napa County confirms tenth coronavirus case

Napa County has confirmed its tenth case of novel coronavirus, officials announced Saturday.

"The individual is a city of Napa resident," the county wrote in an update. "Isolation and quarantine orders are in place."

On Friday evening, the county announced its ninth case of the virus.

"The patient is in St. Helena and has a direct relationship with a previously confirmed case," the county said in the announcement. "Isolation and quarantine orders have been served and Napa County Public Health is conducting their investigation."

The county confirmed its first case last Sunday.

As of Saturday at 9:30 a.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

-- Alameda County: 204 cases, 4 deaths

-- Contra Costa County: 151 cases, 2 deaths

-- Marin County: 68 cases, 1 death

-- Monterey County: 32 cases, 1 death

-- Napa County: 10 cases

-- San Francisco County: 308 cases, 4 deaths

-- San Mateo County: 239 cases, 6 deaths