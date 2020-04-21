Napa County considering COVID-19 face covering requirement

But commenters at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting said that getting out on the lake in a boat is good for mental health.

“If we do social distancing and limit the number of people and the number of people at the launch ramp and everyone is safe with social distancing, I don’t see a problem with letting people on Lake Berryessa,” one caller said.

County supervisors didn’t discuss the matter.

Relucio also talked about COVID-19 on last Friday’s Napa County Facebook Live show. She said much of the local spread is from household transmission.

“We have also had clusters from certain work places where one person got it and spread it among their co-workers,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve heard of a travel-associated case in a long time.”

People who are referred by health care providers can go to a drive-through testing site set up by the county.

“I'm a little surprised, there’s not as much demand for our test site as I thought we would have,” Relucio said.