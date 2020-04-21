Napa County considering COVID-19 face covering requirement

Napa County is looking at requiring people to wear face coverings in certain situations and allowing golfers to return to the links under certain conditions.
The county is working on modifications to its COVID-19 shelter-at-home order. A slide shown at Tuesday’s Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting mentioned what is under consideration.
“Requirement for face coverings for employees of essential businesses and customers added to the physical distancing plan,” the slide said.
County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio didn’t elaborate during the presentation. She had time for only a couple of questions afterward in the hall as she went to an appointment.
Asked what penalties might come along with a face covering requirement, Relucio said that the county’s overarching goal is education.
Sonoma, Marin, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo and Alameda counties have face covering laws in the Bay Area, as do such counties as Los Angeles and San Bernardino. Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he is considering an order statewide.
Face coverings are meant to keep the wearer from transmitting COVID-19. Relucio in past weeks has encouraged people to wear face coverings when going shopping for groceries and other essentials.
A look at local grocery stores in recent days shows some customers and employees are wearing face coverings and some are not.
The slide shown at the Board of Supervisors meeting also mentioned allowing golf with a physical distancing plan and a COVID-19 supervisor to ensure compliance.
Relucio’s April 2 shelter-at-home order prohibited the use of golf courses. In subsequent days, the county received complaints that golfers could still be seen using Silverado’s two champion courses.
Silverado Country Club officials said they were working with the county to clarify the order. They said they had taken steps to keep golfers from possibly spreading the virus, such as making certain golfers would not touch anything touched by anyone else.
On April 8, Silverado officials announced they would close the courses. They also mentioned the difficulty of doing so, given members who live nearby enter the courses along a porous, four-mile perimeter using their own golf carts.
The slide shown to supervisors also mentioned allowing more construction and landscaping and gardening under certain social distancing conditions.
Relucio said Bay Area health officials have been talking about how to ease back on shelter-at-home restrictions, when the time comes.
“When I talk about loosening restrictions, it’s not going from 60 to zero,” she said. “It’s more like going from 60 to 55.”
She said a strict shelter-at-home order causes social, emotional and economic disruptions. A lax order would cause more COVID-19 cases, a surge at hospitals and more deaths.
“It’s about striking the balance,” Relucio said.
Supervisors heard several public comments by phone and by email asking to reopen Lake Berryessa to boating, fishing and other activities. Commenters said this can be done with social distancing requirements to stop COVID-19 spread.
The federal government owns the shoreline of the east Napa County reservoir. The Bureau of Reclamation in a press release said it closed public day use, boat launches, restrooms, campgrounds and overnight lodgings in compliance with the April 2 county shelter-at-home order.
Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, in an April 2 letter to the Bureau of Reclamation asked the lake to be closed temporarily. An open lake can attract crowds and social distancing is hard to monitor, he wrote.
“California’s stay-at home-order is not a vacation,” Thompson wrote. “We need to do our part to stop the spread of the virus. Napa County supports this closure as well.”
But commenters at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting said that getting out on the lake in a boat is good for mental health.
“If we do social distancing and limit the number of people and the number of people at the launch ramp and everyone is safe with social distancing, I don’t see a problem with letting people on Lake Berryessa,” one caller said.
County supervisors didn’t discuss the matter.
Relucio also talked about COVID-19 on last Friday’s Napa County Facebook Live show. She said much of the local spread is from household transmission.
“We have also had clusters from certain work places where one person got it and spread it among their co-workers,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve heard of a travel-associated case in a long time.”
People who are referred by health care providers can go to a drive-through testing site set up by the county.
“I'm a little surprised, there’s not as much demand for our test site as I thought we would have,” Relucio said.
Relucio said some private health care practices have closed, which has created a barrier for people who cannot reach their provider for a COVID-19 test referral. These people can call a county hotline at 253-4540 to be screened for a possible test.
The county wants a phone number from callers to set up a testing appointment and to report results, Relucio said. It doesn’t need an address. And it definitely won’t ask about immigration status, she said.
“I want us to get to the point where we can test whoever wants to be tested and be able to get a better understanding how many of our residents have COVID-19,” Relucio said. “That way it helps us with better with disease containment.”
Tests results are coming back in 24 to 72 hours, compared to an earlier wait of several days for some tests, Relucio said. Queen of the Valley Medical Center has some tests that can be turned around in about two hours.
