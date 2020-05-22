Napa County considers emergency sirens

But county Public Works staff decided a proposal for 32 monopoles needed Board of Supervisors consideration. A map showed locations spanning from Calistoga to south of the city of Napa, many along the eastern hills.

These 32 sites would allow sirens to be heard by 70 percent of the county’s population. The 70-decibel blasts would be equivalent in noise level – not in tone - to a freight train from 50 feet away, Canning said.

“The intention of this is to get your attention at night so you will seek further information,” he said.

Plus, the 400-pound rotating sirens are solar-powered, so they would work during a PG&E public safety power shutoff. They store solar power in a battery, Canning said.

Illuminated Technologies offered to add eight more sites if the county chose, most along Lake Berryessa and one in Pope Valley. Canning said these sirens would reach another 10 percent of the population with emergency sirens.

Plus, the county would have improved telecommunications, with 4G service in areas that don't get out of 2G. For some folks, "it's going to be whiplash when they turn on their phones," Canning said.