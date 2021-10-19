Napa County considers limiting house size in ag preserve

Parcels in the preserve cannot be divided into less than 40 acres. Separate from the zoning law, the county limits the sizes of new winery development to 15 acres or 25% of a parcel, whichever is less.

Each parcel can have a home and there is no limit to home size. Zillow described one rural home on the Napa Valley floor as being 6,700 square feet with 17 rooms and such outdoor features as a pavilion, pool and tennis court.

The idea of some kind of housing limit in the agricultural preserve has been mentioned at least since 2016. As a result, supervisors are considering the one-acre limit.

For context, a football field is 1.3 acres.

The proposed law would allow new homes to cover more than an acre if the Zoning Administrator grants permission after a public hearing. Among other things, the applicant could have to protect designated farmland at 3-1 ratio to mitigate for lost farmland.

Paul Bresciani wrote to the county protesting the proposed new law.

The native Napan and his family own a homestead in the valley and are trying to sell it. They accepted a reasonable offer, only to see the deal put at risk by the possibility of the one-acre home limit, he said.