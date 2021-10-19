Napa County considers limiting house size in ag preserve

Napa County is sparking some initial controversy as it tries to ensure vineyards and wineries, not mansions, dominate the view in wine country.
On the table is a one-acre limit for each new home in the agricultural preserve. That footprint would include landscaping, patios, gazebos, paved surfaces, parking, swimming pools and other related features.
Some see the concept as a way to keep estate homes from gobbling up farmland. County officials said 3.2 acres of agricultural preserve annually were lost to home development from 1993 to 2018.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
“This soil is very, very precious,” county Supervisor Diane Dillon said. “I think we need to preserve every bit of it, rather than grow McMansions.”
But resident Matt Tunney said the agricultural preserve zoning has worked over its 50-year-plus life. He questioned whether there is a problem that needs to be fixed.
The zoning has “kept Napa Napa” he said.
All of this came before the county Board of Supervisors for discussion on Tuesday. Supervisors agreed to keep the housing envelope concept alive, with more community involvement as it further takes shape.
Napa County created its agricultural preserve in 1968 to keep subdivisions, business parks and strip malls from paving over wine country. The preserve is 31,609 acres on the rural Napa Valley floor and parts of Wooden Valley and Gordon Valley.
Parcels in the preserve cannot be divided into less than 40 acres. Separate from the zoning law, the county limits the sizes of new winery development to 15 acres or 25% of a parcel, whichever is less.
Each parcel can have a home and there is no limit to home size. Zillow described one rural home on the Napa Valley floor as being 6,700 square feet with 17 rooms and such outdoor features as a pavilion, pool and tennis court.
The idea of some kind of housing limit in the agricultural preserve has been mentioned at least since 2016. As a result, supervisors are considering the one-acre limit.
For context, a football field is 1.3 acres.
The proposed law would allow new homes to cover more than an acre if the Zoning Administrator grants permission after a public hearing. Among other things, the applicant could have to protect designated farmland at 3-1 ratio to mitigate for lost farmland.
Paul Bresciani wrote to the county protesting the proposed new law.
The native Napan and his family own a homestead in the valley and are trying to sell it. They accepted a reasonable offer, only to see the deal put at risk by the possibility of the one-acre home limit, he said.
“I would assume anyone spending in excess of $5 million does not want the county of Napa telling them what they can and cannot build on their property of over 5 acres — let alone if they had 10, 20 or 100 acres,” he wrote.
The North Bay Association of Realtors has concerns.
Among other things, the group questioned whether it’s realistic to include ancillary uses such as water tanks, solar, sheds, parking, outdoor seating and driveways in the one-acre building envelope. To counter the reduction in building space, people could build more two story and three story homes, it said.
Several people signed a form letter. Among other thing, it says a one-acre limit would limit the ability for family-owned farms and vineyards to develop multi-generational housing.
Napa Valley Grapegrowers, which has about 700 members, supported the idea of some type of home building envelope.
“Preservation of agriculture is central to our organization,” said Molly Moran Williams of the group.
After hearing from the public, county supervisors had their say.
Supervisor Belia Ramos wanted to further hone in on the perceived problem. She asked how many homes in the agricultural preserve exceed one acre, an answer not immediately available.
Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza also addressed the idea of whether there is a problem. He said he foresees the desire to build bigger homes in the agricultural preserve accelerating.
“Sometimes it’s about preventing problems and preventing outcomes we don’t want to see,” he said. “We can all point to a community that has gotten it wrong. I think once you’ve gotten it wrong, there’s no going back.”
Land used for estate homes in the agricultural preserve might have no vineyards on it. Or sometimes it does have vineyards.
“I will attest to a vineyard being taking out — I’ve seen it with my own eyes — for housing, in the heart of the ag preserve,” Dillon said.
Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht noted Napa County is 500,000-plus acres and the one-acre restriction would only be in the 31,609-acre agricultural preserve.
Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison talked about the stakes. Even though the county has some of the most expensive farmland in the nation, the value pales in comparison with development, he said.
“If the Napa Valley becomes more dominated by big homes, then we don’t have a brand,” he said. “We look like Beverly Hills or Martha’s Vineyard…If we’re no different than those places, then there’s nothing that makes Napa unique or particularly worth coming for … the ag is what drives everything else.”
The county will hold at least two stakeholder workshops on the topic, in-person if possible. Based on the results, staff will redraft the proposed law and check in with the Board of Supervisors again before starting environmental work and other formal steps, he said.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A pink princess tea cart. A pair of silver oxford shoes. A partial set of Limoges bone china plates. Such are just some of the treasures found…
One proposal for a future Highway 29 in American Canyon adds two lanes, while another adds six roundabouts. People have the chance to comment.
You'll never guess where the Napa goats of Linda Vista ended up.
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
It took four years to build but Napa's newest hotel, Cambria Hotel Napa Valley, is now open for business.
Paper shortages are making it hard for printers to supply winemakers with the all-important labels that allows them to sell to the public.
The city of Napa is looking to clean areas affected by homelessness with more regularity to help cut down on fire risks, threats to safety, an…
The Jean-Charles Boisset Collection has added another historical property to its stable of Napa Valley landmarks.
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.
St. Helena educators are hoping an uptick in vandalism doesn’t escalate into something more serious as a viral craze challenges kids to cause …
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.