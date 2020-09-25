Napa County continues airport renovation push

A push to renovate Napa County Airport by replacing key, aging buildings with modern, more attractive ones and offering more aviation services has taken another step forward.
The county Board of Supervisors this week approved an environmental study needed for renovation work and approved a conceptual terminal area site plan. Now the county needs to find private-sector partners to do the building.
Greg Baer, manager of the county-owned airport between the city of Napa and American Canyon, said the envisioned airport of the future will "have a different look and feel.”
The World War II-era airport near south county wetlands is used by corporate jets, charter and cargo flights and private aircraft owners. It has no commercial airline passenger service. The county bills it as the “Skyport to the Wine Country.”
But a terminal built in the 1950s and modified in the 1960s doesn’t meet the county’s vision for a 21st-century airport. That terminal is among the buildings to be demolished.
The renovation push is focused on private-sector fix base operators. Fixed base operators provide aviation services such as such as hangar space, maintenance services and fueling.
Lynx FBO Network under various names can trace its time as the airport's lone fixed base operator back to the airport's beginnings. The airport plan has room for Lynx to build a new terminal and infrastructure on 10 acres.
Meanwhile, Napa County last year put out a request-for-proposals for a potential, second fixed base operator at the airport. This company would also build a terminal, hangars and other infrastructure on another 10 acres.
Baer said he can’t reveal how many companies responded or which ones, though he did say at least one responded. The county by year’s end could choose a second fixed base operator.
The request-for-proposals says that whatever company is chosen must design facilities “that will capture the uniqueness of Napa Valley.”
The existing general aviation terminal and six 1940s-era hangars are among the buildings to be demolished in 2021. New buildings could be completed by fall 2022, according to the environmental study.
Supervisors on Tuesday went into close session to discuss negotiations related to Lynx and to the request for proposals for a potential second, fixed base operator. It took no action.
“The city of American Canyon applauds the Board of Supervisors’ desire to invest in south county infrastructure!” City Manager Jason Holley wrote to the county.
Holley mentioned technological innovation happening with “personal aerial vehicles” – small, easy-to-fly aircraft that could use community airports. He mentioned the possibility of extending Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) passenger train service to the airport area.
Given such possibilities, “it is exciting to consider the future of a re-imagined Napa County Airport,” Holley wrote.
A resident writing to the county said it would be great to see some passenger service from Horizon or United Express at Napa County Airport to reach San Francisco International Airport.
Last year, the county did $16.5 million in runway renovations at Napa County Airport. The main runway was created by the U.S. Army in 1943.
Earlier this month, the Board of Supervisors approved steps to make certain storm water doesn’t pond in the runway area. Beaver activity and related sediment build-up in nearby Fagan Creek is the problem, a county report said.
The county will remove the sediment along 500 feet of the Fagan Creek. Napa Sanitation District will allow the sediment to be placed on its property next to the creek.
All of these steps are part of Napa County's recent efforts to improve Napa County Airport.
