Napa County continues airport renovation push

A push to renovate Napa County Airport by replacing key, aging buildings with modern, more attractive ones and offering more aviation services has taken another step forward.

The county Board of Supervisors this week approved an environmental study needed for renovation work and approved a conceptual terminal area site plan. Now the county needs to find private-sector partners to do the building.

Greg Baer, manager of the county-owned airport between the city of Napa and American Canyon, said the envisioned airport of the future will "have a different look and feel.”

The World War II-era airport near south county wetlands is used by corporate jets, charter and cargo flights and private aircraft owners. It has no commercial airline passenger service. The county bills it as the “Skyport to the Wine Country.”

But a terminal built in the 1950s and modified in the 1960s doesn’t meet the county’s vision for a 21st-century airport. That terminal is among the buildings to be demolished.

The renovation push is focused on private-sector fix base operators. Fixed base operators provide aviation services such as such as hangar space, maintenance services and fueling.