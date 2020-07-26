Napa County continues biocontrol of vine mealybug, serious grapevine pest

The Ag Commissioner’s office has been using the wasps as part of its own pest management since 2012, Woolley said. The office releases the wasps, which it procures from different area insectaries, in May and July. It has so far released about 115,000 wasps and will release another 75,000 this month, according to Woolley, who noted growers are continually encouraged to make their own private purchases of the wasps.

Funding from the Winegrape Pest & Disease Control District makes it possible for the Ag Commissioner's Office to release supplementary wasp populations. The concept of a pest district is fairly unique to Napa County, Woolley said: grape growers self-fund the program, whose principle purpose it is to maintain the health of the county’s grape crop.

Assessments paid by growers are based on land ownership, and the pest district’s supervisorial five-member board is appointed by the County Board of Supervisors.