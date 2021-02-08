Napa County continues focus on second vaccine shots; start-of-week COVID cases down

Both Napa County Public Health and St. Helena hospital have enough COVID-19 vaccine this week to give second doses to everyone who had been scheduled to receive one, the health care organizations said Monday.

The first doses were suspended last week for an indefinite period so that people who need second doses in a timely manner could complete their course of preventive treatment.

This week's supply should be adequate to meet the second dose demand without having some people wait an additional amount of time, the organizations said.

The county expects to receive 4,950 Moderna and Pfizer doses this week for its own clinics, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer/

Health care workers and those age 75 and over will have priority next week for second doses.

"While the supply chain remains unstable, we continue to advocate for vaccine for Napa County, and we remain hopeful we can provide second doses to everyone who is due the week of Feb. 15 as well," the organizations said in a news release.