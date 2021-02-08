Napa County continues focus on second vaccine shots; start-of-week COVID cases down

Both Napa County Public Health and St. Helena hospital have enough COVID-19 vaccine this week to give second doses to everyone who had been scheduled to receive one, the health care organizations said Monday.
The first doses were suspended last week for an indefinite period so that people who need second doses in a timely manner could complete their course of preventive treatment.
This week's supply should be adequate to meet the second dose demand without having some people wait an additional amount of time, the organizations said.
The county expects to receive 4,950 Moderna and Pfizer doses this week for its own clinics, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer/
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Health care workers and those age 75 and over will have priority next week for second doses.
"While the supply chain remains unstable, we continue to advocate for vaccine for Napa County, and we remain hopeful we can provide second doses to everyone who is due the week of Feb. 15 as well," the organizations said in a news release.
The county said 30,409 doses of vaccine have been administered in Napa since December, including 530 vaccinations since Friday.
In its first COVID report of the week, the county said it had confirmed 117 new cases since last Friday's report, bringing the total since March to 8,658 cases.
This was the lowest number of cases for a Monday, not counting holiday periods, since late November.
One additional death was reported — a woman over age 65 — raising the death total to 59.
Local hospitals reported 23% vacancy in their Intensive Care Units, down from 35% on Friday. The two hospitals had 26 COVID patients on Monday, three more than on Friday.
The form for showing interest in vaccination is available at countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines. People can find out if they fall under the initial categories that could be eligible for vaccinations once the first doses resume.
Residents are also encouraged to show interest on the state’s MyTurn tool that will eventually be rolled out statewide. The address: https://myturn.ca.gov.
People with questions about the vaccination program can call the county at 707-253-4540.
The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Go to countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.