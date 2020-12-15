Napa County continues to skirt COVID-19 shutdown — barely

Napa County officials on Tuesday could only continue wondering if and when a state stay-at-home order already affecting most of California’s population will hit locally.

The order kicks in when a region — in Napa County’s case, the Bay Area — sees available ICU capacity drop below 15%. Bay Area capacity dropped from about 25% on Dec. 7 to 16.7% on Dec. 11 and the county looked to be on a fast track to more business and activity restrictions.

But then regional ICU capacity leveled off and even rose — until Tuesday, when it dropped to 15.8%.

“The Bay Area has been teetering just above the 15% line,” Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

And all residents can do is watch and wait as the teetering continues.

Supervisor Ryan Gregory said a lot of local business owners are watching the ICU number daily and are on the “edge of their seats.” He asked how much time they will have to comply with the order, if and when it hits.

Relucio said the state announces the regional ICU numbers at noon. If the Bay Area’s number dips below 15%, the county will have until 11:59 p.m. the following day to implement the stay-at-home order.