Napa County coronavirus cases rise to 239

Napa County reported 15 additional cases of COVID-19 over the Father’s Day weekend, bringing the total since March to 239. Deaths, however, remain at 4.
Of the 109 active cases, three are hospitalized. So far, 126 cases are listed as recovered.
The county did not specify why the cases surged over the weekend, but last week officials said the steady rise of cases in the previous week was because of spread among families of previously diagnosed cases rather than a surge in spread in the community at large.
The recent rise in cases is trending more toward younger people, where early in the outbreak it was more prevalent in older people. 50.2 percent of the cases are between the ages of 18 and 50 and 20.1 percent were under age 18.
The outbreak in Napa County appears to be disproportionately affecting Latino residents, with 54.8 percent of the cases so far. Hispanics account for just more than a third of the county’s population.
The county said it has conducted 17,096 tests, 16,802 of which were negative and 55 are still awaiting results.
Statewide, there have been nearly 174,000 cases confirmed as of Monday, with nearly 6,000 deaths. Nationally there have been more than 2.3 million cases and 122,000 deaths.
For an overview of the coronavirus situation in Napa County, including the availability of health care resources, go to https://bit.ly/2US1Czh
Napa County is encouraging residents to be tested for the coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.
Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required.
To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.