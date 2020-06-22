Napa County coronavirus cases rise to 239

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported 15 additional cases of COVID-19 over the Father’s Day weekend, bringing the total since March to 239. Deaths, however, remain at 4.

Of the 109 active cases, three are hospitalized. So far, 126 cases are listed as recovered.

The county did not specify why the cases surged over the weekend, but last week officials said the steady rise of cases in the previous week was because of spread among families of previously diagnosed cases rather than a surge in spread in the community at large.

The recent rise in cases is trending more toward younger people, where early in the outbreak it was more prevalent in older people. 50.2 percent of the cases are between the ages of 18 and 50 and 20.1 percent were under age 18.

The outbreak in Napa County appears to be disproportionately affecting Latino residents, with 54.8 percent of the cases so far. Hispanics account for just more than a third of the county’s population.

The county said it has conducted 17,096 tests, 16,802 of which were negative and 55 are still awaiting results.

Statewide, there have been nearly 174,000 cases confirmed as of Monday, with nearly 6,000 deaths. Nationally there have been more than 2.3 million cases and 122,000 deaths.