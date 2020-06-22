Napa County coronavirus cases rise to 245 on Tuesday

Napa County reported 6 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total since March to 245. Deaths, however, remain at 4.
Of the 110 active cases, three are hospitalized. So far, 131 cases are listed as recovered.
The county has seen a spike in cases in recent weeks, and officials have said much of that was because of spread among families of previously diagnosed cases rather than a surge in spread in the community at large. Gatherings during Memorial Day and graduation season also contributed to the rising numbers.
All of the new cases reported on Tuesday were the result of household transmission in Napa and American Canyon, officials said.
The county said it has conducted 17,547 tests as of Tuesday, 17,242 of which were negative and 60 are still awaiting results.
Statewide, there have been nearly 185,000 cases confirmed as of Tuesday, with nearly 6,000 deaths. Nationally there have been more than 2.3 million cases and more than 120,000 deaths.
For an overview of the coronavirus situation in Napa County, including the availability of health care resources, go to https://bit.ly/2US1Czh
Napa County is encouraging residents to be tested for the coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.
Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required.
To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing.
