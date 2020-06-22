Napa County coronavirus cases rise to 245 on Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported 6 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total since March to 245. Deaths, however, remain at 4.

Of the 110 active cases, three are hospitalized. So far, 131 cases are listed as recovered.

The county has seen a spike in cases in recent weeks, and officials have said much of that was because of spread among families of previously diagnosed cases rather than a surge in spread in the community at large. Gatherings during Memorial Day and graduation season also contributed to the rising numbers.

All of the new cases reported on Tuesday were the result of household transmission in Napa and American Canyon, officials said.

The county said it has conducted 17,547 tests as of Tuesday, 17,242 of which were negative and 60 are still awaiting results.

Statewide, there have been nearly 185,000 cases confirmed as of Tuesday, with nearly 6,000 deaths. Nationally there have been more than 2.3 million cases and more than 120,000 deaths.

For an overview of the coronavirus situation in Napa County, including the availability of health care resources, go to https://bit.ly/2US1Czh