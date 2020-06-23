Napa County coronavirus cases rise to 251 on Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported 6 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total since March to 251. Deaths remain at 4.

The pace of growth has slowed over the last two days compared with last week, when the case count was expanding daily by double digits.

Of the 112 active cases, four are hospitalized. So far, 131 cases are listed as recovered.

One of the new cases reported on Wednesday was the result of household transmission related to a previously known case, but five are of unknown origin, officials says. That marks a change from recent days, when most new cases were related to household transmission.

The county said it has conducted 17,798 tests as of Wednesday, 17,491 of which were negative and 56 are still awaiting results.

So far, Napa has seen the largest number of cases, at 146. American Canyon is second, with 38. After seeing few cases early in the pandemic, Calistoga emerged this month as a small hotspot, now up to 32 cases. Many of those were related to a family-based cluster, officials have said, and at least one was connected to a local store, which county officials ordered closed.

St. Helena has seen 10 cases. The rest are in unincorporated parts of the county.