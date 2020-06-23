Napa County coronavirus cases rise to 251 on Wednesday

Napa County reported 6 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total since March to 251. Deaths remain at 4.
The pace of growth has slowed over the last two days compared with last week, when the case count was expanding daily by double digits.
Of the 112 active cases, four are hospitalized. So far, 131 cases are listed as recovered.
One of the new cases reported on Wednesday was the result of household transmission related to a previously known case, but five are of unknown origin, officials says. That marks a change from recent days, when most new cases were related to household transmission.
The county said it has conducted 17,798 tests as of Wednesday, 17,491 of which were negative and 56 are still awaiting results.
So far, Napa has seen the largest number of cases, at 146. American Canyon is second, with 38. After seeing few cases early in the pandemic, Calistoga emerged this month as a small hotspot, now up to 32 cases. Many of those were related to a family-based cluster, officials have said, and at least one was connected to a local store, which county officials ordered closed.
St. Helena has seen 10 cases. The rest are in unincorporated parts of the county.
Statewide, there have been more than 191,000 cases confirmed as of Wednesday, with nearly 6,000 deaths. Nationally there have been more than 2.3 million cases and more than 121,000 deaths.
For an overview of the coronavirus situation in Napa County, including the availability of health care resources, go to https://bit.ly/2US1Czh
Napa County is encouraging residents to be tested for the coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.
Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required.
To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing.
