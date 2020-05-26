Napa County coronavirus total reaches 109 confirmed cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County’s total of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 109 on Tuesday, with eight new cases reported since Saturday.

A total of 6,482 individuals have been tested in Napa County, with 6,317 tests negative, the county reported Tuesday afternoon. There are 56 patients who are awaiting test results.

Of the confirmed cases, 53 individuals have recovered. There have been three deaths. Of those still infected, none are hospitalized.

The county breaks down the confirmed cases by age groups. There were 14 cases (13%) under the age of 18, 57 cases (52%) between 18 and 49 years old, 26 cases (24%) between 50 and 64, and 12 cases (11%) older than 64.

Forty-eight percent of cases were Hispanic, 37% were non-Hispanic white, 11% were "other" and 5% were unknown.

Males represent 39% of cases, females 61%.

Of the county's 109 cases, 66 live in the city of Napa, 17 in American Canyon, five east of the city of Napa, three in Pope Valley, two between Yountville and St. Helena, two between west Napa and Yountville, two in St. Helena, two in Yountville, one between St. Helena and Calistoga and one in Calistoga.