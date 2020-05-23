Napa County coronavirus total surpasses 100 confirmed cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County’s total of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 101 on Saturday, with five new cases reported since Friday.

A total of 5,638 individuals have been tested in Napa County and 5,381 tests were negative, the county reported Saturday afternoon.

There 156 tested patients who are awaiting test results. There are 62 individuals who are currently being monitored due to having a close contact to a confirmed case.

Of the confirmed cases, 52 individuals have recovered. There have been three deaths. Of those still infected, none are hospitalized.

Demographics of the confirmed cases and additional testing information can be found on the county’s website: countyofnapa.org/Coronavirus.