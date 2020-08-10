Napa County coroner identifies body found in Napa River

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa County Coroner's Office identified the body found in the Napa River last week as that of Ismael Vargas, 23, of Napa.

On Wednesday, a kayaker reported finding a decomposed body in the water near Kennedy Park, Napa Police reported.

Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff's Office, said Monday that the coroner's staff had used dental records to identify Vargas, who was described a transient. The cause of death has not been established.

On April 28, Napa's unofficial fire and police site on Facebook carried a post from a relative who said his brother, Ismael Vargas, had been missing since April 1 and the family had filed a missing person report with Napa police.

The relative said the family had tried looking through homeless sites in the area, but no one had seen him.

Napa Police were not immediately available Monday morning for an update of their investigation.