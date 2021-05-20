Napa County Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Lake Berryessa crash

A motorcyclist from Rio Vista was killed Wednesday afternoon when he crossed over the double yellow center lines on Highway 128 into the path of an oncoming truck, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! (copy) Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

The crash occurred at 2:15 p.m. on Highway 128 east of Greaves Road near Lake Berryessa, the CHP said.

The motorcyclist, who died at the scene, was Daniel Snyder, 68, of Rio Vista, said Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Napa County Coroner.

Snyder was riding a 2010 Harley Davidson and wearing a helmet, the CHP said.

The driver of the truck, Thomas Lazansky, 67, of Davis, who was towing a trailer, sustained only minor injuries, the CHP said.

Highway 128 was closed in both directions for two and a half hours, the CHP said.