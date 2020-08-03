Napa County Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Highway 29

The Napa County Coroner's office has identified the female pedestrian who was struck by multiple vehicles as she attempted to cross Highway 29 early Friday morning.
The victim was Katherine Elizabeth MacMahon, 28, of Napa, said Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
MacMahon was struck at about 5:15 a.m. on Highway 29 at Wine Country Avenue in north Napa, agencies said. She was declared dead at the scene.
Napa Police said Monday that they were continuing to investigate the case and had no new information to release. Police have not said how MacMahon happened to be crossing the highway in the pre-dawn. Preliminary indications were that northbound traffic had the right of way, police said.
Multiple vehicles struck the pedestrian and did not stop, but the drivers may not have known what they had hit, police said Friday. Drivers of two involved vehicles and at least one witness remained at the scene, police said.
Neither speed nor alcohol nor drugs appeared to be factors with the motorists, police said.
Northbound lanes were blocked for five hours for the police investigation.
Police ask that anyone who witnessed the event contact Officer Darlene Elia at delia@cityofnapa.org or call 257-7880 x5211. They may also text an anonymous tip to the Napa Police Department by texting the word 707NPD and the tip information to 847411 (tip411).
Watch Now: How to properly wear and wash your cloth face mask.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.