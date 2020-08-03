Napa County Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on Highway 29

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa County Coroner's office has identified the female pedestrian who was struck by multiple vehicles as she attempted to cross Highway 29 early Friday morning.

The victim was Katherine Elizabeth MacMahon, 28, of Napa, said Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

MacMahon was struck at about 5:15 a.m. on Highway 29 at Wine Country Avenue in north Napa, agencies said. She was declared dead at the scene.

Napa Police said Monday that they were continuing to investigate the case and had no new information to release. Police have not said how MacMahon happened to be crossing the highway in the pre-dawn. Preliminary indications were that northbound traffic had the right of way, police said.

Multiple vehicles struck the pedestrian and did not stop, but the drivers may not have known what they had hit, police said Friday. Drivers of two involved vehicles and at least one witness remained at the scene, police said.

Neither speed nor alcohol nor drugs appeared to be factors with the motorists, police said.