 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County Coroner IDs bicyclist killed in American Canyon

Napa County Coroner IDs bicyclist killed in American Canyon

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A bicyclist was killed after being struck on Highway 29 nearly Kimberly Drive at 12:22 a.m. Friday, American Canyon police reported.

Police said the bicyclist was riding in the slow northbound lane when struck by the minivan. There were no lights on the bike and the rider was wearing dark clothing, police said.

On Friday afternoon, the Napa County Coroner's Office identified the cyclist as Eric Bernard Johnson, 52, of Solano County.

The cyclist was riding in a traffic lane with bags of items hanging from the handlebars, police said.

Coffee grounds help make us our perfect cup of joe day in and day out...but if that’s all you’re using them for then you’re wasting a precious resource!

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Economy rebuild is 'a marathon', not sprint

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News