The Napa County Coroner's Office Monday identified the motorist who died early Saturday morning in a crash in north Napa as Franklin David Martinez of Napa.
The Honda Civic that Martinez was driving crashed into a large tree on Hardman just east of Silverado Trail just beore 1:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.
You have free articles remaining.
Martinez, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.
The incident remains under investigation. An autopsy is pending, said Napa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Henry Wofford.