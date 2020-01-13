{{featured_button_text}}

The Napa County Coroner's Office Monday identified the motorist who died early Saturday morning in a crash in north Napa as Franklin David Martinez of Napa.

The Honda Civic that Martinez was driving crashed into a large tree on Hardman just east of Silverado Trail just beore 1:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported. 

Martinez, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

The incident remains under investigation. An autopsy is pending, said Napa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Henry Wofford. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

0
0
1
2
0

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.