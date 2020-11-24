Napa County Coroner IDs woman killed in Saturday night crash

The motorist killed in a Saturday night crash at the intersection of Trancas Street and Monticello Road was identified Tuesday by the Napa County Coroner's office.

Frances Gloria Finch, 35, of Napa sustained fatal injuries when she was ejected from her car, said Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

The collision occurred at 9:20 p.m. when Finch lost control of her westbound vehicle, which crossed a dirt median and struck an eastbound vehicle, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Finch was pronounced dead at Queen of the Valley Hospital a short time later, Wofford said.

Finch's passenger, James Finch, 37, sustained major injuries and was also taken to the hospital, the CHP said.

The other driver received minor injuries, the CHP said.

The collision remains under investigation.