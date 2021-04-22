Napa County could achieve herd immunity by June if residents cooperate, officials say

Napa County could reach herd immunity against COVID-19 as soon as June, county public health officials say, so long as county residents continue to show interest in vaccinations.
A little more than half of Napa County’s eligible population — which currently includes all residents over the age of 16 — have received their first dose of the vaccine as of Thursday, according to the California immunization registry, and more than 35% have been fully immunized, according to County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio.
Between 75% and 80% of the population in Napa County will need to be immunized before the county can say it has achieved herd immunity regionally, Relucio said.
Viewed more broadly, the same threshold must be met statewide, nationally and perhaps even globally, especially given Napa’s tourist economy.
Vaccination efforts locally were previously hindered by supply chain problems; demand for vaccines until recently far outstripped Napa County's supply. And although the federal supply of vaccines allocated directly to California has not increased, federal allocations to federally qualified health centers and pharmacies have grown in recent weeks, Relucio said.
The county has partnered with OLE Health, a federally qualified health center, as well as Kaiser Permanente Napa-Solano, Providence St. Joseph Health, the Partnership HealthPlan and North Bay Regional Health Centre to host what it calls a “multi-entity vaccination clinic” that is currently capable of administering 3,000 doses daily.
That leaves Napa poised to make significant strides in vaccinating its 115,000 residents currently 16 years of age or older, Relucio said. The problem, though, is that the supply of vaccines now seems to be outstripping local demand for them.
“The last couple of days, not all the slots have been filled,” Relucio said of the 3,000 doses available daily. “On Tuesday we vaccinated 2,009 people… yesterday, the clinic gave 1,875 doses. I don’t know if (that’s because) we’re just beginning to see a decrease in demand for vaccines at this point, but they are available.”
Napa is not the only Bay Area county seeing lessening demand for vaccines, the San Francisco Chronicle reported this week: Contra Costa County, which expanded availability to its residents ages 16 and older about a week ahead of the rest of the Bay Area, is just now seeing some first-dose vaccination appointments go unfilled.
Relucio has heard from counterparts in Marin County, too, that the county may be approaching a kind of saturation, in which most of its eligible, interested residents have already received their vaccinations. Similar trends are being observed in California’s more rural, conservative counties, Relucio said.
In order to achieve herd immunity, Napa County would have to vaccinate around 105,000 of its estimated 138,000 residents, Relucio said. So far the county has administered 119,725 doses total, according to the Los Angeles Times, but an untold number of those are second doses, Relucio said.
Asked about what might be prompting the lukewarm demand, Relucio said it was hard to attribute it to one single factor: some residents without access to the internet or smartphone technology might be struggling to secure an appointment, a dilemma that perhaps walk-up access could improve, she said. Still other residents — the elderly or those with physical disabilities — might struggle to logistically access a mass clinic, and would benefit from home visits.
It is also likely that vaccine hesitancy among county residents is playing a role in the slowdown, Relucio said. Some studies have shown that young people, less susceptible to the virus, are “more vaccine hesitant,” she added.
There are other indicators of vaccine hesitancy, including religious and political affiliations, early research has shown: 45% of white evangelical Christians, for example, said they planned to receive the shot, making them "among the least likely demographic groups to do so," The New York Times reported. And Americans who identify as Democrats are 27 percentage points more likely than Republicans (83% to 56%) to say they intend to get or have gotten the vaccine already, according to Pew Research Center.
Higher percentages of immunizations among residents could ultimately lead to Napa County "not having to do community mitigation measures," Relucio said, in which the county would have to close sectors of its economy to prevent additional spread. Beyond that, she said, it is an important step toward protecting public health in the county.
“It can be hard to convince people who are hesitant that these vaccines are safe,” Relucio said. “The fact is, it is not just about you — it’s about protecting vulnerable people you may be exposed to. There are people who cannot get the vaccine because they’re allergic to a certain component — you’re protecting those people too.”
Eligible residents interested in receiving their vaccinations can sign up for an appointment at the multi-entity clinic by going to countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines.
You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.