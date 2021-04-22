Napa County could achieve herd immunity by June if residents cooperate, officials say

There are other indicators of vaccine hesitancy, including religious and political affiliations, early research has shown: 45% of white evangelical Christians, for example, said they planned to receive the shot, making them "among the least likely demographic groups to do so," The New York Times reported. And Americans who identify as Democrats are 27 percentage points more likely than Republicans (83% to 56%) to say they intend to get or have gotten the vaccine already, according to Pew Research Center.

Higher percentages of immunizations among residents could ultimately lead to Napa County "not having to do community mitigation measures," Relucio said, in which the county would have to close sectors of its economy to prevent additional spread. Beyond that, she said, it is an important step toward protecting public health in the county.

“It can be hard to convince people who are hesitant that these vaccines are safe,” Relucio said. “The fact is, it is not just about you — it’s about protecting vulnerable people you may be exposed to. There are people who cannot get the vaccine because they’re allergic to a certain component — you’re protecting those people too.”