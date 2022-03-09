Napa County could discuss its investigation powers

Napa County might consider dipping a toe into the roiled waters involving potential conflict-of-interest allegations some citizens have made against county Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza.

Call it a possible discussion over whether to have a discussion.

Supervisor Diane Dillon isn’t calling for the county Board of Supervisors to discuss launching a third-party investigation of the matter with subpoena power, as some citizens have requested. Rather, she’d like a look at what investigative powers the county has.

Dillon depicted the request as managing expectations while waiting for the state Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) to weigh in on the potential conflict of interest involving Walt Ranch. Pedroza has said he believes he has no conflict of interest.

“I’m concerned about what people think we might be able to do or might not be able to do,” Dillon said.

Dillon would like county counsel to report on the county’s investigative powers. County officials said the Board of Supervisors could discuss on March 22 whether it agrees her request should be an agenda item.

The Board of Supervisors last year had a law firm do a third-party investigation of county COVID-19 vaccine practices after Supervisor Belia Ramos received an early vaccine. Dillon said that was investigating a county process and was clearly allowed by state law.

“We’re being asked to do a different kind of investigation,” she said.

Like almost all its powers, the county’s subpoena power comes from the state, Dillon said. The power is laid out in the government code.

“Can it be delegated to a third party or not?” Dillon said.

California government code says a board of supervisors can issue subpoenas to persons as witnesses on any matter within the jurisdiction of the board. It can require the person or county officer to produce books, papers, and documents relating to affairs or interests of the county.

A board of supervisors can delegate this power to a committee it appoints. That happened in Los Angeles County in 2020, when that Board of Supervisors granted its sheriff’s Civilian Oversight Commission subpoena power.

A 2016 state law clarifies that a board of supervisors can delegate to a county official the authority to issue subpoenas to enforce local laws or ordinances, including local wage laws.

Where a third-party law firm investigator might figure in all of this is unclear.

The conflict-of-interest allegation involves six parcels totaling 400 acres that Pedroza’s extended family owns near Walt Ranch. Walt Ranch vineyard development is an issue before the county. Citizens have raised questions over Pedroza’s role in the limited liability company formed for the land deal.

Nine complaints have been filed by citizens with the FPPC. Pedroza after Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting said the agency had yet to inform him whether it will investigate.

Five citizens at Tuesday's meeting asked the county to also do a separate, third-party investigation of its own. More citizens had made the same request at the prior meeting.

"I think any inaction on the part of the Board of having this done is going to increase the doubts on every one of you, not just Mr. Pedroza," farmer and Board of Supervisors candidate Cio Perez told supervisors at Tuesday's meeting.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

