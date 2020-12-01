Napa County could see more COVID-19 restrictions in coming days

The state and county last March imposed a lockdown that kept people in their homes for all but "essential" activities and for outdoor exercise. Downtown Napa looked like a ghost town for several weeks.

“I think it's going to have the same framework as last spring's lockdown, but I think there will be some adjustments,” Relucio said.

More could be known as soon as this week, she said.

Napa County is averaging 28.4 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 people, according to the latest state figures. This compares to 4.4 new cases per day in mid-October.

Whether Napans are doing anything drastically different than two months ago to cause a local surge is unclear. Relucio sees a broader context.

"I think we have to think about it as, the whole state is seeing increases, the whole nation is seeing increases," she said. "When it comes to travel, there’s a lot of movement. There's a lot of movement across states and counties.”

Newsom said the state has 11 hospital surge facilities in “warm status” that can be activated quickly, at such places as Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento. The trend in rising COVID-19 cases show they may have to become operational.