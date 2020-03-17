Napa County court closes to public, scales back operations due to coronavirus emergency

The Napa County court system announced it will significantly cut back its activities starting Wednesday in hopes of limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus.

All facilities of the Napa County Superior Court will be closed to the public, and cases to be heard will be limited to time-sensitive ones, the court said in a news release Tuesday evening. Less time-sensitive cases will be postponed by about eight weeks beginning Wednesday.

“While the decision to limit access to our courthouses was painful for the entire Napa justice community, mitigating the current health risk to court staff and the public was paramount for all of us.

The Napa Court will resume normal business once it is safe to do so,” Presiding Judge Mark Boessenecker said in the announcement published at about 5:15 p.m.

The court will continue handling in-custody arraignments, some family and juvenile cases, and emergency matters, according to the statement. Any court calendars will be heard in the criminal court building, and the historic and juvenile courthouses will be closed.

Limited self-help service will be available by telephone from 8 to 10 a.m. weekdays at 707-299-1137.