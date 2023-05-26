Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

April Louis, an ex-employee of Wine Spectator magazine, is suing the publication for alleged transgender discrimination and harassment, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The suit claims Louis was unjustly fired after taking medical leaves for three gender-affirming surgeries, leading to economic loss and emotional distress. It also accuses a senior editor of breaching the company’s blind-tasting protocol, crucial to the magazine's credibility.

The legal action, filed in the Napa County Superior Court, targets Wine Spectator’s parent company, M. Shanken Communications, and Louis’ supervisors – senior editor MaryAnn Worobiec and president Laura Zandi.

"Our clients are prepared to staunchly counter this baseless case,” Michael Weber, counsel for the defendants, told the paper.

In the suit, Louis claims she notified her managers about her transgender identity and the need for surgeries before being hired. The lawsuit details her struggles post-surgeries, including battling severe psychiatric distress and being put on involuntary administrative leave without explanation. She was terminated in February 2023, the same day her medical insurance was revoked.

The lawsuit also alleges that senior editor James Molesworth violated the company’s blind tasting protocol, and Louis' complaints about these breaches contributed to her termination. Louis also accuses Worobiec of making "demeaning and harassing remarks" about her throughout their working relationship. Molesworth declined to comment.