Napa County COVID-19 case count fall stalls - but there's a twist

Vaccine
BiancoBlue, Dreamstime.com

Napa County saw only a 1% drop in the latest COVID-19 new case count, though that appears to be highly misleading.

The county on Friday said 1,379 new cases were reported from Feb. 4-10. That would seem to indicate that an end to the Omicron surge locally has stalled.

But county officials said the high case count is due to significant delays in data reporting. The estimated true case count over the last seven days is about 350, with the rest being older cases still being processed.

The daily new case count reported on Friday was 419. The county also reported that 22 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday.

The county on Friday reported four more COVID-19-related deaths. They are:

  • A female in her 90s from the city of Napa died in-county on Jan. 31. She was fully vaccinated, but not boosted.
  • A male in his 70s from American Canyon died in-county on Feb. 5. He was fully vaccinated and boosted.
  • A female in her 70s from the city of Napa died in-county on Jan. 28. She was unvaccinated.
  • A female in her 60s from the city of Napa died out-of-county on Jan. 5. She was unvaccinated.

On Thursday evening, Napa County reported the death of an American Canyon man in his 80s. He was unvaccinated. This brings the total county deaths to 123, 118 of which were county residents.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

