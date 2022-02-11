Napa County COVID-19 case count fall stalls - but there's a twist

Napa County saw only a 1% drop in the latest COVID-19 new case count, though that appears to be highly misleading.
The county on Friday said 1,379 new cases were reported from Feb. 4-10. That would seem to indicate that an end to the Omicron surge locally has stalled.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…
But county officials said the high case count is due to significant delays in data reporting. The estimated true case count over the last seven days is about 350, with the rest being older cases still being processed.
The daily new case count reported on Friday was 419. The county also reported that 22 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday.
The county on Friday reported four more COVID-19-related deaths. They are:
- A female in her 90s from the city of Napa died in-county on Jan. 31. She was fully vaccinated, but not boosted.
- A male in his 70s from American Canyon died in-county on Feb. 5. He was fully vaccinated and boosted.
- A female in her 70s from the city of Napa died in-county on Jan. 28. She was unvaccinated.
- A female in her 60s from the city of Napa died out-of-county on Jan. 5. She was unvaccinated.
People are also reading…
On Thursday evening, Napa County reported the death of an American Canyon man in his 80s. He was unvaccinated. This brings the total county deaths to 123, 118 of which were county residents.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
David La Rochelle is rebuilding his Silverado home that burned down during the 2017 Atlas Fire, and he’s determined the new home won’t share a…
The Napa County Office of Education's decision on the school charter is expected March 15.
Four finalists have been chosen to submit conceptual designs for a public art piece set to be installed near the three roundabouts that separ…
Transportation officials are finding ways to resolve Swainson's hawk issues to keep the $64 million Soscol Junction traffic relief project alo…
As the COVID pandemic drags on, Napa thrift stores continue to bend and twist every which way to keep customers, and their donations, coming i…
Napa photographer Bob McClenahan is hoping to restart his career after fighting cancer for much of 2021.
Station owner Wine Down Media turned the AM station into Napa County's first all-Spanish-language radio outlet starting Jan. 3.
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.
The city of Napa has two major milestones this year — the 175th anniversary of its founding and 150th anniversary of its incorporation.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.