Napa County COVID-19 cases - but not hospitalizations - reaching highs

Napa County is reporting new COVID-19 cases at a rate higher than during previous surges, though that’s not yet the case for pandemic-related hospitalizations.
The highly infectious Omicron variant is leaving its mark. The latest daily total reported Friday was 397 new COVID-19 cases. That’s higher than the highest weekly — much less daily — total reported during the summer Delta surge.
Meanwhile, the county on Friday also reported 880 new cases from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6. That’s higher than any weekly total reported during the 2020-21 winter surge.
Local hospitalizations involving COVID-19 reported as of Friday were 20. That is lower than the peak of 26 reached on Jan. 3, 2021 during last winter’s surge. It matches the Sept. 5 high for the summer Delta variant surge, but with more cases being reported.
That raises the possibility that today’s Omicron surge might be different.
“Lower rates of hospitalization for COVID-19 gives us reason to be hopeful as we face this surge,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer. “The more pressing concern, rather than hospitalizations, is likely to be staffing shortages across industries, with so many people testing positive.”
She urged residents to layer their defenses and upgrade their protection to slow transmission and keep essential services, including schools and hospitals, operating.
The county reported 72.3% of residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 78% of eligible residents. Forty-seven percent of eligible residents have received a booster.
The latest COVID-19 new case reports don’t tell the whole story. Many local drugstores last weekend were sold out of home testing kits. Relucio said that, according to California Department of Public Health guidance, home tests results aren’t included in the county’s tallies.
“At this point, the purpose of home tests is to help prevent transmission of COVID-19, rather than contributing to official, confirmed case counts,” Relucio said. “People do not need to report the results of home tests to Public Health.”
To return to school, work and normal daily activities, a person who has tested positive must have completed five days of isolation and receive a negative test on day five or later. A letter from Public Health is not required to resume normal activity or return to school or work, she said.
Case counts continue to be an important number for the public. They provide information about the extent of transmission and can help determine future impacts to the healthcare system, Relucio said.
“Although Omicron causes milder illness and fewer hospitalizations, many hospitals have a higher census during the winter due to other medical conditions and there is significantly less healthcare capacity than last winter due to decreased staffing,” she said.
