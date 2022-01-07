 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa County COVID-19 cases - but not hospitalizations - reaching highs

COVID vaccine
Dreamstime photo

Napa County is reporting new COVID-19 cases at a rate higher than during previous surges, though that’s not yet the case for pandemic-related hospitalizations.

The highly infectious Omicron variant is leaving its mark. The latest daily total reported Friday was 397 new COVID-19 cases. That’s higher than the highest weekly — much less daily — total reported during the summer Delta surge.

Meanwhile, the county on Friday also reported 880 new cases from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6. That’s higher than any weekly total reported during the 2020-21 winter surge.

Local hospitalizations involving COVID-19 reported as of Friday were 20. That is lower than the peak of 26 reached on Jan. 3, 2021 during last winter’s surge. It matches the Sept. 5 high for the summer Delta variant surge, but with more cases being reported.

That raises the possibility that today’s Omicron surge might be different.

“Lower rates of hospitalization for COVID-19 gives us reason to be hopeful as we face this surge,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer. “The more pressing concern, rather than hospitalizations, is likely to be staffing shortages across industries, with so many people testing positive.”

People are also reading…

She urged residents to layer their defenses and upgrade their protection to slow transmission and keep essential services, including schools and hospitals, operating.

The county reported 72.3% of residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 78% of eligible residents. Forty-seven percent of eligible residents have received a booster.

The latest COVID-19 new case reports don’t tell the whole story. Many local drugstores last weekend were sold out of home testing kits. Relucio said that, according to California Department of Public Health guidance, home tests results aren’t included in the county’s tallies.

“At this point, the purpose of home tests is to help prevent transmission of COVID-19, rather than contributing to official, confirmed case counts,” Relucio said. “People do not need to report the results of home tests to Public Health.”

To return to school, work and normal daily activities, a person who has tested positive must have completed five days of isolation and receive a negative test on day five or later. A letter from Public Health is not required to resume normal activity or return to school or work, she said.

Case counts continue to be an important number for the public. They provide information about the extent of transmission and can help determine future impacts to the healthcare system, Relucio said.

“Although Omicron causes milder illness and fewer hospitalizations, many hospitals have a higher census during the winter due to other medical conditions and there is significantly less healthcare capacity than last winter due to decreased staffing,” she said.

Influential government advisers are strongly urging that teens as young as 12 get COVID-19 boosters as soon as they're eligible, a key move as the U.S. battles the omicron surge and schools struggle with how to restart classes amid the spike.

Barry Eberling's memorable Napa Valley Register stories from 2021

Here are Napa Valley Register reporter Barry Eberling's memorable stories of 2021, from mysterious ruins in wetlands to a 1970s subdivision seeing its first million-dollar homes.

Press Wireless ruins

Press Wireless ruins

  • Updated

A concrete shell of a building amid Napa County's marshlands once was the place where radio workers tracked Soviet Sputniks and picked up the …

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The Biden plan for electric vehicles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News