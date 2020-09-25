Napa County COVID-19 cases below 100 for the fifth week in a row

Napa County reported 68 new COVID-19 cases for the week, making five straight weeks that cases have been under 100.

The highest proportion of new cases were people in their 20s -- 31% -- followed by people under 20 -- 26%, the county reported Friday.

People who are Hispanic/Latinx represented 56% of the latest cases. Among all new cases, women outnumbered men, 54% to 46%, the county said.

Forty-seven percent of cases were the result of household contact, while 32% came from gatherings or travel with friends or extended family. Unknown exposure represented 19% of cases. Seven percent of cases could not be reached or declined to answer.

There were nine new cases on Friday, bringing the county's total since March to 1,668 cases. There are 401 active cases, 1,254 people have recovered and 13 have died, the county reported.

Four people were reported hospitalized on Friday, an increase of one from the day before.