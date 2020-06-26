Napa County COVID-19 cases climb to 270 confirmed, increasing by 12 on Friday

Napa County officials confirmed an additional 12 coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the county total to 270.
The county reported that 135 of the confirmed cases have since recovered, but 131 cases remain active. There have been four deaths since the first cases were reported in March.
Of the active cases, four people are currently hospitalized.
The county is monitoring 270 people who have had contact with local coronavirus cases.
The county reported that 18,688 tests have been administered locally since the start of testing. Of these, 18,358 tests have come back negative, the county said, with 60 people awaiting results.
Additional Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
Napa County is encouraging residents to be tested for the coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.
Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required.
To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
California has reported more than 201,000 cases, with more than 5,800 deaths. Nationally, there are nearly 2.4 million cases and 124,000 deaths.
Concerned about COVID-19?
