Napa County COVID-19 cases climb to 376 confirmed, increasing by 32 on Friday

Napa County officials confirmed an additional 32 coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the county total to 376.

The county reported that 141 of the confirmed cases have since recovered, but 231 cases remain active. There have been four deaths since the first cases were reported in March.

Of the active cases, eight people are currently hospitalized.

"Today’s reported cases reflect a cluster of individuals who have been quarantined, and the general public is not at risk," the county reported on its Facebook page Friday afternoon.

Friday's increase of 32 cases is the greatest one-day increase Napa County has seen since the first cases were reported.

The county is monitoring 378 people who have had contact with local coronavirus cases.

The county reported that 21,358 tests have been administered locally since the start of testing. Of these, 20,921 tests have come back negative, the county said, with 61 people awaiting results.

Additional Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.