Napa County COVID-19 cases continue to fall

Napa County COVID-19 cases continue to fall

Napa County COVID-19 cases continued to fall this week, down 8% from last week, according to the Napa County Health and Human Services Agency.

The county health department reported 148 new cases from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30, representing a small decrease from the 161 new cases reported the previous week. During the peak of the local summer surge — the week of Aug. 13 to Aug. 19 — the county recorded 324 new cases.

Napa County remains in the high community transmission tier established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People under 18 represented 21% of new cases, the highest proportion among age groups, while those in their 40s represented 15% of cases, the next highest proportion.

The Napa Valley Unified School District reported 19 positive cases, three staff cases and 16 student cases, for the week of Sept. 20 to Sept. 26.

As of Friday, 12 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Napa County, which also represents a drop from 16 hospitalizations a week ago. County Intensive Care Unit Capacity as of Friday is at 17%.

Napa County has recorded 97 COVID-19-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic; the most recent death was of a fully vaccinated Rutherford man, who was over the age of 65, last Saturday. Two other deaths of vaccinated individuals were reported in September.

As of Tuesday, 85% of eligible Napa County Residents are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and 90% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a vaccine mandate for students age 12 and older in California schools, making the state the first in the country to require students to be fully vaccinated for in-person instruction.

The mandate will only take effect once the federal Food and Drug Administration fully approves vaccines for those 12 and older, then students will have until Jan. 1 or July 1 next year, the start of the next academic term, to become fully vaccinated.

