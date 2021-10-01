Napa County COVID-19 cases continue to fall

Napa County COVID-19 cases continued to fall this week, down 8% from last week, according to the Napa County Health and Human Services Agency.

The county health department reported 148 new cases from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30, representing a small decrease from the 161 new cases reported the previous week. During the peak of the local summer surge — the week of Aug. 13 to Aug. 19 — the county recorded 324 new cases.

Napa County remains in the high community transmission tier established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People under 18 represented 21% of new cases, the highest proportion among age groups, while those in their 40s represented 15% of cases, the next highest proportion.

The Napa Valley Unified School District reported 19 positive cases, three staff cases and 16 student cases, for the week of Sept. 20 to Sept. 26.

As of Friday, 12 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Napa County, which also represents a drop from 16 hospitalizations a week ago. County Intensive Care Unit Capacity as of Friday is at 17%.