Napa County COVID-19 cases continues to fall

Napa County’s new daily COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday fell to three, a sign that the Delta variant summer surge is ebbing.
On Tuesday, the county reported seven new cases, the first time the daily amount had dipped below double figures since July 13. The Wednesday figure more than halves even that amount.
Six people as of Wednesday were hospitalized locally with COVID-19. That’s about a quarter of the number a month ago. Even so, the county reported local intensive care unit availability at 0%.
The county reported 85% of eligible Napa County residents are fully vaccinated and 93% have received at least one dose. Sixty-eight percent of the entire population is vaccinated.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.