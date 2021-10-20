 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County COVID-19 cases continues to fall

Napa County COVID-19 cases continues to fall

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
© Buddhilakshan4 | Dreamstime.com

Napa County’s new daily COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday fell to three, a sign that the Delta variant summer surge is ebbing.

On Tuesday, the county reported seven new cases, the first time the daily amount had dipped below double figures since July 13. The Wednesday figure more than halves even that amount.

Six people as of Wednesday were hospitalized locally with COVID-19. That’s about a quarter of the number a month ago. Even so, the county reported local intensive care unit availability at 0%.

The county reported 85% of eligible Napa County residents are fully vaccinated and 93% have received at least one dose. Sixty-eight percent of the entire population is vaccinated.

Top Pumpkin Carving Mistakes You Continuously Make

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News