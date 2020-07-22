Napa County COVID-19 cases drop to 24 on Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down from 29 on Tuesday and 49 cases for the weekend.

There have been 685 confirmed cases since March. The number of deaths remained at seven, with 13 people hospitalized.

The City of Napa had more than half of the new cases -- 13 -- for a total of 386 cases. American Canyon and Calistoga each had four new cases, for respective totals of 120 and 55 cases.

Currently two-thirds of cases are people under age 50. The county said that 14% are people 17 and younger, 21% people 18 to 29, 32% people 30 to 49, 22% 50 to 64 and 10% over 64. Fifty-four percent are male. Broken down by ethnicity, 52% are Hispanic, 18% are non-Hispanic white, 11% are "other" and 18% are "unknown."

A surge of cases in July contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s “watchlist” and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons to reclose last week.

To reverse the rise in cases, public health officials have urged the public to wear masks, reduce mixing with people outside their household "bubble" to the maximum extent possible, observe 6 feet social distancing and wash their hands often.