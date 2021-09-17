Napa County COVID-19 cases on the rise again

Napa County COVID-19 cases are back on the rise, up 27% from the previous week.
Then again, the previous count included the Labor Day holiday. The 247 new cases reported from Sept. 10 to Sept. 16 are about in line with what the count has been in recent weeks and below the summer peak of 324 in mid-August.
In other words, a fairly typical week during the Delta variant surge without yet showing the hoped-for steep downturn that would signal the surge’s end.
The average age for new cases decreased from 41 years to 37 years. Those under 18 represented the highest proportion of new cases at 25%. Next were those in their 30s at 21%, according to Napa County.
Twenty-two people were hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 as of Friday, which again is fairly typical for recent weeks. Local intensive care unit space was at 0%. As of Tuesday, the county reported hospital bed availability at 40%.
But COVID-19 isn’t the whole story for local hospital capacity.
Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, said probably 20% of those in ICU have COVID-19. People are also being hospitalized because of medical care delayed during the pandemic shutdown, she said.
One reason Napa County has a COVID-19 indoor mask mandate is to protect hospital capacity, Relucio said. Computer models show COVID-19-related hospitalizations falling by about half by early October.
"I hope this is going to be accurately predictive of some good news going forward," Relucio said.
But the county will probably see more COVID-19-related deaths, she said. Mortality is a lagging indicator. After a peak in cases, hospitalizations fall before deaths.
Relucio delivered a COVID-19 message to the county Board of Supervisors and the community on Tuesday.
“We’re hoping we can escape our Delta surge,” Relucio said. “And that’s going to be through vaccination and masking and any other measures we can, at the same time trying to keep our economy open.”
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months!
