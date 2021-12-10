 Skip to main content
Napa County COVID-19 cases on the rise again

Napa County is experiencing a bit of a post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 case increase.

New cases for the week of Dec. 3-9 increased 72%, to 124. That is the first week the count has been in double digits since the 150 cases reported for Nov. 5-11.

Those between ages zero to 19 represented the highest proportion of new cases at 35%, followed by ages 40 to 50 at 26.9% There were more new cases among females than males, 55% to 45%.

The single-day count reported on Friday was 17. The county as of Friday had six people hospitalized because of COVID-19 and 14% intensive care unit capacity.

As of Dec. 7, 70.6% of the county’s population had been fully vaccinated.

Napa County has three criteria for lifting its indoor mask mandate. They are:

  • Remaining in the “moderate” transmission tier or better for three weeks.
  • Having hospitalizations go down.
  • Having 80% of the population fully vaccinated or eight weeks after vaccines are available for five to 11-year-olds.

The first criteria remains a sticking point. The county had four consecutive days in the “moderate” COVID-19 transmission category before going back to the “substantial” category, county officials reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hospital use is decreasing and the eight-week clock for the 5-11-year-old vaccination category will be met by the end of December, a county report said.

The Winter Olympics are just a few months away. China says the Omicron COVID variant is a concern but organizers are confident the Games will take place in February. China's foreign ministry spokesperson said because of the country's experience in controlling the spread of the virus, the Games will run smoothly and successfully. China still has some of the world's strictest COVID-19 travel restrictions, and it will not allow fans from other countries to attend. The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games were postponed an entire year due to the pandemic. 

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

