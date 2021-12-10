Napa County COVID-19 cases on the rise again

Napa County is experiencing a bit of a post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 case increase.
New cases for the week of Dec. 3-9 increased 72%, to 124. That is the first week the count has been in double digits since the 150 cases reported for Nov. 5-11.
Those between ages zero to 19 represented the highest proportion of new cases at 35%, followed by ages 40 to 50 at 26.9% There were more new cases among females than males, 55% to 45%.
The single-day count reported on Friday was 17. The county as of Friday had six people hospitalized because of COVID-19 and 14% intensive care unit capacity.
As of Dec. 7, 70.6% of the county’s population had been fully vaccinated.
Napa County has three criteria for lifting its indoor mask mandate. They are:
- Remaining in the “moderate” transmission tier or better for three weeks.
- Having hospitalizations go down.
- Having 80% of the population fully vaccinated or eight weeks after vaccines are available for five to 11-year-olds.
The first criteria remains a sticking point. The county had four consecutive days in the “moderate” COVID-19 transmission category before going back to the “substantial” category, county officials reported on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, hospital use is decreasing and the eight-week clock for the 5-11-year-old vaccination category will be met by the end of December, a county report said.
