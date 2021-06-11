Napa County COVID-19 cases remain at low level this week

Napa County had 21 new COVID-19 cases this week, a slight uptick from 17 cases last week, but still near a year-long low.

The county's diminished COVID rate contributed to Napa being elevated to the state's less restrictive yellow tier on Wednesday, allowing some businesses to serve more of their customers indoors.

On Tuesday, the state will replace the tier system with something approximating full reopening, with masks still required in some situations.

As of Tuesday, 64% of eligible Napa County residents were fully vaccinated and 74% were partially vaccinated, the county reported.

Another 5,677 doses of vaccine were administered in Napa County this week, boosting the total to 190,747 doses, the county said.

Among recent COVID cases, 62% were female. The average age was 35, with Latinos representing 40% — the highest percentage among ethnic/racial groups, the county said.