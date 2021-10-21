Napa County COVID-19 cases see one-day rise

Napa County on Thursday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, a rise that comes on the heels of two consecutive days of below double digits.

The new case count reported on Tuesday was seven and Wednesday only three. It remains to be seen what Thursday’s sudden rise means for the county’s efforts to overcome the Delta variant surge that began in the summer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Napa County is in the “substantial” spread tier. The county under its own standards must be in the next lowest tier, “moderate,” for three consecutive weeks before the indoor masking requirement can be lifted.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations also rose, from six on Wednesday to 10 on Thursday. Intensive care unit availability on Thursday was 6%, the county reported.

Sixty-eight percent of county residents have been fully vaccinated. But the vaccine has not yet been authorized for use for 5-11 year olds. Eighty-five percent of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated.

