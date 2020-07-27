Napa County COVID-19 cases total 766, with 29 new cases reported

Napa County saw 29 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, officials reported on Monday, to a total of 766 since March.
Of the total, 525 are active cases, reflecting a major surge in June and July. 233 are considered recovered. Deaths remain at 8.
Most of the new cases are from transmission within households, though there are some from workplace exposure or of unknown source. A smaller number come from gatherings, travel, or visitors from out of county, officials say.
Of the active cases, 14 persons remain hospitalized. A total of 68 persons have been hospitalized since the pandemic hit locally in March.
The hardest-hit area is the county's largest city, with 438 cases in Napa, followed by 132 in American Canyon. Calistoga has seen 57 cases, St. Helena 26 and Yountville 12. The rest are in unincorporated areas.
Latino residents continue to represent the majority of cases, at 52 percent. People under 30 represent 35 percent of cases, while people over 50 represent 32 percent.
The county reports having administered 30,668 tests.
A surge of cases in July contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s “watchlist” and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose earlier this month.
To reverse the rise in cases, public health officials have urged the public to wear masks, reduce mixing with people outside their household “bubble” to the maximum extent possible, observe 6 feet social distancing and wash their hands often.
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.
Napa County is encouraging people with exposure risk to be tested for the coronavirus. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.