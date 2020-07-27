Napa County COVID-19 cases total 766, with 29 new cases reported

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County saw 29 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, officials reported on Monday, to a total of 766 since March.

Of the total, 525 are active cases, reflecting a major surge in June and July. 233 are considered recovered. Deaths remain at 8.

Most of the new cases are from transmission within households, though there are some from workplace exposure or of unknown source. A smaller number come from gatherings, travel, or visitors from out of county, officials say.

Of the active cases, 14 persons remain hospitalized. A total of 68 persons have been hospitalized since the pandemic hit locally in March.

The hardest-hit area is the county's largest city, with 438 cases in Napa, followed by 132 in American Canyon. Calistoga has seen 57 cases, St. Helena 26 and Yountville 12. The rest are in unincorporated areas.

Latino residents continue to represent the majority of cases, at 52 percent. People under 30 represent 35 percent of cases, while people over 50 represent 32 percent.

The county reports having administered 30,668 tests.