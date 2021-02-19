Napa County COVID-19 complaints reveal range of civilian concerns over businesses, gatherings

What’s more difficult is following up on complaints informed by incomplete, incorrect or subjective information. Patrons or residents “feeling unsafe” in a business environment or social situation is “individual and very subjective,” Morrison said — a standard the county cannot uphold.

Some complaints submitted to the county were immediately marked closed because they reference conduct that did not violate any guidance, the records show; others concern the one-time behavior of individual employees or customers, making it nearly impossible for the county to investigate what may or may not have happened, Morrison said.

“We do get a number of reports that mention (an employee at a business) testing positive,” Morrison said. “We can’t just presume that (information is accurate) … and we can’t grab someone off the street and swab and test them against their will.”

The county and its cities sometimes rely upon regulatory agencies, like the ABC, to enforce guidelines; In the case of the restaurant Downtown Joe’s, the subject of at least 20 complaints received by the county, it was again the ABC that ultimately got in touch to address the slew of reported violations, according to owner Joe Peatman.