Napa County COVID-19 numbers on the decline

Napa County reported new 1,213 COVID-19 cases for Feb. 11-17, a 12% decrease — but that's only part of the story.

There are significant delays in data reporting and processing, leading to a backlog. The true new case count for those seven days is probably closer to 300 and the rest are older cases, county officials said.

The new daily case count reported by the county on Friday was 332 — again with the county caveat that this includes a backlog.

Meanwhile, local hospitalizations involving COVID-19 were 10 as of Friday. That compares to 27 on Jan. 27 amid the Omicron variant surge.

As of Feb. 15, 76.3% of the total county population was fully vaccinated, the county reported.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

