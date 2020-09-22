 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County COVID-19 statistics vs statewide numbers
alert

Napa County COVID-19 statistics vs statewide numbers

COVID-19 image
Dreamstime

Napa County reported an additional 14 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total since March to 1,650 cases, including 13 deaths.

Napa's numbers are but a small piece of the statewide picture. California reported 784,324 cases as of Tuesday and 15,071 deaths.

In Napa, 52% of cases are male, while statewide it's 49%. Latinos represent 61% of statewide cases, compared to 56% in Napa. Whites are 17% of cases in statewide, and 20% in Napa, according to state figures.

Age demographics for Napa and state COVID cases vary some. Youths under 18 are 10% of cases statewide, 14% locally. People 18 to 49 represent 60% of cases statewide, 55% locally. Adults 50 to 64 are 19% of cases statewide, 21% locally, while seniors 65 and above are 11% statewide, 10% locally.

There were three Napa County residents hospitalized on Tuesday, an increase of one since Monday. 

To sign up for a COVID-19 test, visit: projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

Watch Now: How to prepare your home for fall



 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News