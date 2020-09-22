Napa County COVID-19 statistics vs statewide numbers

Napa County reported an additional 14 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total since March to 1,650 cases, including 13 deaths.

Napa's numbers are but a small piece of the statewide picture. California reported 784,324 cases as of Tuesday and 15,071 deaths.

In Napa, 52% of cases are male, while statewide it's 49%. Latinos represent 61% of statewide cases, compared to 56% in Napa. Whites are 17% of cases in statewide, and 20% in Napa, according to state figures.

Age demographics for Napa and state COVID cases vary some. Youths under 18 are 10% of cases statewide, 14% locally. People 18 to 49 represent 60% of cases statewide, 55% locally. Adults 50 to 64 are 19% of cases statewide, 21% locally, while seniors 65 and above are 11% statewide, 10% locally.

There were three Napa County residents hospitalized on Tuesday, an increase of one since Monday.

To sign up for a COVID-19 test, visit: projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.