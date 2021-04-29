The number of vaccinations given locally to Napa County residents and people who work here topped 150,000, the county reported Thursday.
An additional 1,077 vaccinations since Wednesday pushed the total to 150,312 vaccinations, as the county
chips away at the pool of unvaccinated people 16 years and older now eligible for one of the three federally approved vaccines.
Over
40% of county residents are now considered fully vaccinated, officials said on Tuesday.
There were nine new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday, which puts Napa County on a course for the fewest cases in a week since October.
Despite the downward trend in cases, the county reported
two deaths on Tuesday, marking the county's 79th and 80th deaths since the first one in March 2020.
People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels for other upcoming vaccination events should go to MyTurn at
https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID without charge should go to
Residents who want to be tested for COVID without charge should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
With COVID-19 vaccines becoming widespread, more visitors are finding their way to Napa Valley, report local hotel general managers. They predict an increase in business in the coming weeks and months.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Photos: Napa visitors return, and hotels gladly open their doors
Napa County hotel managers and owners have seen a noticeable increase in the number of leisure travelers, they report. Occupancy is up, and hotel managers expect it to rise in the coming months. Now that more people are being vaccinated, people want to travel again, hoteliers say. This staffer is entering the Archer Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa County hotel managers and owners have seen a noticeable increase in the number of leisure travelers, they report. Occupancy is up, and hotel managers expect it to rise in the coming months. Now that more people are being vaccinated, people want to travel again, hoteliers say. This couple was from Sacramento.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa County hotel managers and owners have seen a noticeable increase in the number of leisure travelers, they report. Occupancy is up, and hotel managers expect it to rise in the coming months. Now that more people are being vaccinated, people want to travel again, hoteliers say. This man was checking into Archer Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa County hotel managers and owners have seen a noticeable increase in the number of leisure travelers, they report. Occupancy is up, and hotel managers expect it to rise in the coming months. Now that more people are being vaccinated, people want to travel again, hoteliers say. These women were visiting Archer Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa County hotel managers and owners have seen a noticeable increase in the number of leisure travelers, they report. Occupancy is up, and hotel managers expect it to rise in the coming months. Now that more people are being vaccinated, people want to travel again, hoteliers say. This couple was from Kansas City, MO, and checking into Archer Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa County hotels report a significant increase in leisure travelers. Occupancy is up, and hotel managers expect it to rise in the coming months. Now that more people are being vaccinated, people want to travel again, hoteliers say. This employee was taking suitcases into the Archer Napa this week.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa County hotel managers and owners have seen a noticeable increase in the number of leisure travelers, they report. Occupancy is up, and hotel managers expect it to rise in the coming months. Now that more people are being vaccinated, people want to travel again, hoteliers say. This couple is from Kansas City, MO. They were checking into the Archer Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa County hotel managers and owners have seen a noticeable increase in the number of leisure travelers, they report. Occupancy is up, and hotel managers expect it to rise in the coming months. Now that more people are being vaccinated, people want to travel again, hoteliers say.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa County hotel managers and owners have seen a noticeable increase in the number of leisure travelers, they report. Occupancy is up, and hotel managers expect it to rise in the coming months. Now that more people are being vaccinated, people want to travel again, hoteliers say. This party was checking into the Andaz Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa County hotel managers and owners have seen a noticeable increase in the number of leisure travelers, they report. Occupancy is up, and hotel managers expect it to rise in the coming months. Now that more people are being vaccinated, people want to travel again, hoteliers say. This woman is entering the Andaz Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa County hotel managers and owners have seen a noticeable increase in the number of leisure travelers, they report. Occupancy is up, and hotel managers expect it to rise in the coming months. Now that more people are being vaccinated, people want to travel again, hoteliers say.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa County hotel managers and owners have seen a noticeable increase in the number of leisure travelers, they report. Occupancy is up, and hotel managers expect it to rise in the coming months. Now that more people are being vaccinated, people want to travel again, hoteliers say. This man was checking into the Archer Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa County hotel managers and owners have seen a noticeable increase in the number of leisure travelers, they report. Occupancy is up, and hotel managers expect it to rise in the coming months. Now that more people are being vaccinated, people want to travel again, hoteliers say. This man was checking into the Archer Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa County hotel managers and owners have seen a noticeable increase in the number of leisure travelers, they report. Occupancy is up, and hotel managers expect it to rise in the coming months. Now that more people are being vaccinated, people want to travel again, hoteliers say.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
