The number of vaccinations given locally to Napa County residents and people who work here topped 150,000, the county reported Thursday.

An additional 1,077 vaccinations since Wednesday pushed the total to 150,312 vaccinations, as the county chips away at the pool of unvaccinated people 16 years and older now eligible for one of the three federally approved vaccines.

Over 40% of county residents are now considered fully vaccinated, officials said on Tuesday.

There were nine new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday, which puts Napa County on a course for the fewest cases in a week since October.

Despite the downward trend in cases, the county reported two deaths on Tuesday, marking the county's 79th and 80th deaths since the first one in March 2020.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels for other upcoming vaccination events should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID without charge should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

