Napa County said 45 people tested positive for COVID-19 this week — the lowest weekly total since June.

This is a boost for Napa County moving to the state's least restrictive yellow tier, but that isn't going to happen immediately, Janet Upton, the county's public information officer, said Friday afternoon.

Napa's numbers have to remain low for two successive weeks, Upton said. In addition, there's a lag time before the state evaluates a county's improved COVID situation, she said.

The county moved into the orange tier on April 7, allowing an easing of the public health rules for many businesses and activities.

While cases were down this week, there were two deaths reported on Tuesday, a man under 65 and a woman over 65. There have been 80 deaths tied to COVID since March 2020.

The highest proportion of new cases — 22% —were youths 17 and under, while people in their 20s were the next largest group: 20%, the county said.

Women represented 51% of new cases while non-Hispanic whites were 61%, the county reported.

The county said 152,667 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered to county residents and people who work here, a jump of 10,234 doses for the week.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels for other upcoming vaccination events should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID without charge should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

