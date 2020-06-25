Napa County COVID cases rise to 258 on Thursday, up 7

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 258.

County officials said two cases were related to two workplace clusters, although they did not identify those workplaces, and the rest were of unknown origin.

That marks the second day when a majority of cases were from unknown sources. The steady rise of cases in recent weeks had mostly been connected to family clusters until Wednesday, which also saw five with no previously known sources of infection, the county reported.

Of the 119 active cases, three remain hospitalized. So far, four people have died and 135 are listed as recovered.

There have been about 720 contact tracing investigations, the county says, of which 250 remain active.

The county has administered 18,165 tests since March, with 17,851 coming back negative and 56 people still awaiting results.

California has reported more than 196,000 cases, with more than 5,700 deaths. Nationally, there are nearly 2.4 million cases and 122,000 deaths.

For an overview of the coronavirus situation in Napa County, including the availability of health care resources, go to https://bit.ly/2US1Czh